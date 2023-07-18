Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $80,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $424.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.