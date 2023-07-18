Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,845 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $53,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

