Reviewing Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma and Deckers Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor $3.63 billion 3.95 $516.82 million $19.40 28.21

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor 14.28% 31.77% 20.03%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Puma and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puma and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 4 1 0 2.20 Deckers Outdoor 0 2 11 0 2.85

Puma presently has a consensus target price of $864.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13,631.33%. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus target price of $506.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Puma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Puma is more favorable than Deckers Outdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Puma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

