Reviewing Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus price target of $2,007.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,187.07%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Kunlun Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $13.50 billion 0.73 $994.60 million N/A N/A Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.30 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Kunlun Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; cardboards of social distancing; corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG brown Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and solid board sheets. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products; and supplies packaging machinery. It primarily serves consumer goods, industrial goods, and food and drink sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.