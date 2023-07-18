Reviewing SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) & Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunCoke Energy and Anglo Pacific Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus target price of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,149.10%. Given Anglo Pacific Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo Pacific Group is more favorable than SunCoke Energy.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Anglo Pacific Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.97 billion 0.34 $100.70 million $1.03 7.87 Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo Pacific Group.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Anglo Pacific Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 4.33% 14.36% 5.24% Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Anglo Pacific Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

