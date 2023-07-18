RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 6,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

