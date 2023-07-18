RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.61. The company had a trading volume of 189,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,876. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

