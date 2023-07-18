Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 30,007,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 35,452,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.