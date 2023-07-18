Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $45.62. Roblox shares last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 2,935,031 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,803. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

