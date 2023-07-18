Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

