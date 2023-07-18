RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKFL remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,011. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.