RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKFL remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,011. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

