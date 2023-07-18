Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $16.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROIV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

