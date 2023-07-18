Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RYCEY stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Tuesday. 1,457,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 156 ($2.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
