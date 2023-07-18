Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.