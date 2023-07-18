Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RCLF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 60,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

