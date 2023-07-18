Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 674007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

