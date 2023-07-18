Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 345,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile



Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

