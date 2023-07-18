Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
RYAN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 345,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
