Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

SBRA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

