Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,265 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

