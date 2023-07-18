Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,090. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $207.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.06.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

