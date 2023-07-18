Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,748 shares of company stock worth $198,870,132 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,507. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a PE ratio of 598.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

