SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $10,565.78 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,900.75 or 1.00093248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02339214 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,881.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.