Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The business had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.119699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.