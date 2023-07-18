Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 346,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

