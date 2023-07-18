Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,765. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

