Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $17.14 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,975,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 2,158,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,740,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

