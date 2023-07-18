Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1,420.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,047 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 609,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

