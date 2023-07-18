Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 4,390 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,464. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.