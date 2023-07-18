Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,412 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 415,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.