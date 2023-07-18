Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 441 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. 201,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

