Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 475 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO remained flat at $70.18 on Tuesday. 324,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,301. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

