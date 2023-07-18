Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $517.38. 416,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,776. The company has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $523.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.02 and its 200 day moving average is $388.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

