Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $57.76 during trading hours on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.