Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.83

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 5133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 473,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 40,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

