Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.51

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 25574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

