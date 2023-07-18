Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,898 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 1,910,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

