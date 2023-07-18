Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,667. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

