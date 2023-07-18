Seascape Capital Management Buys 900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $521.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $523.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.02 and its 200 day moving average is $388.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

