Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

SGAMY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.72 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

