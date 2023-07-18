Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,781. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

