SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on S shares. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $57,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,556 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE S opened at $14.65 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

