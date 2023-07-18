ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.30. 440,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,391. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.27 and a 200 day moving average of $474.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $599.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.