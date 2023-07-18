Sfmg LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 845.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.79. 276,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $207.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

