Sfmg LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. 1,076,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,982. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

