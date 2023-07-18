Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 190,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

