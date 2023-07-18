Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 220.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $539,744,000,000. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 290,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 2,832,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,483. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.