Sfmg LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

MDT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. 2,065,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,803. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

