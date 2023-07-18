Sfmg LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 3,177,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,521. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.