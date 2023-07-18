Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,682 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 13.4% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Atmos Energy worth $124,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,383. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

