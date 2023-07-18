Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,580. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

